Short Interest in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Drops By 24.9%

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Up 5.4 %

LUXH opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. LuxUrban Hotels has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 80.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Ferdinand acquired 50,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,700. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 126,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of LuxUrban Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUXH. Craig Hallum began coverage on LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on LuxUrban Hotels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

CorpHousing Group Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban.

