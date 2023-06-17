Dale R. Brown Sells 2,680 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GitLab Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of GTLB stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the third quarter worth $532,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 71.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
