Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Down 24.8% in May

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.66.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $992.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.0985 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is currently -9.68%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.