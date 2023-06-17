Short Interest in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Declines By 25.0%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in YETI by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 1,104.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

YETI Stock Performance

About YETI

Shares of YETI stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.