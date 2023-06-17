Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Richard William Scalzo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,482 shares in the company, valued at $523,088.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $638.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

