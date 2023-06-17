The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Lise J. Buyer Sells 4,000 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 509.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $78.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,880,000 after purchasing an additional 452,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

