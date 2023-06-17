Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells $324,825.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of PLAY opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $47.29.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.