Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells $324,825.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

