Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 11,457 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $370,175.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,280 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $339,814.62.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $349,896.78.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 25,790 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $740,173.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Massaro sold 27,138 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $789,987.18.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $663,523.76.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FLYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the first quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

