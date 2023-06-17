Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 11,457 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $370,175.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,280 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $339,814.62.
  • On Tuesday, May 16th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $349,896.78.
  • On Tuesday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 25,790 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $740,173.00.
  • On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Massaro sold 27,138 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $789,987.18.
  • On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $663,523.76.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the first quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

