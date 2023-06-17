Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $137,978.08 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total value of $137,978.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $223.69 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

