Daniel A. Macuga Sells 2,234 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNAGet Rating) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $140,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

