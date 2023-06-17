Daniel A. Macuga Sells 2,234 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $140,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.0 %

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.