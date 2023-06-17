Daniel A. Macuga Sells 2,234 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $140,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.0 %
USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.77.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
