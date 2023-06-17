Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Purchases $145,500.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $214,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $112,480.00.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.17%.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $13,786,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,934,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 476.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 87,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Stories

