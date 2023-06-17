Valentin Sribar Sells 420 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $356.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.43 and a 200 day moving average of $329.78. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.77 and a fifty-two week high of $363.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

