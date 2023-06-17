Michael P. Gregoire Acquires 3,800 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Smartsheet Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

