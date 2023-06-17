Michael P. Gregoire Acquires 3,800 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Smartsheet Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of SMAR stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.