Roger Adsett Sells 8,981 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 645.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.