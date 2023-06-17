Roger Adsett Sells 8,981 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Insmed Price Performance
Insmed stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.01.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insmed (INSM)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.