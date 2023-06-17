James E. Hausman Sells 15,000 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) Director James E. Hausman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $169,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,104,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,796,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.41. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

