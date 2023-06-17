Aaron Akerman Sells 20,772 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $162,437.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Immersion Price Performance

Immersion stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $237.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Immersion had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Immersion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Immersion by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immersion by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Immersion by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Featured Stories

