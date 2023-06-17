Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) is one of 696 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.02%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals have a beta of -0.02, meaning that their average stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 77.93 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.45 billion $32.16 million 9.57

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

