Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Down 24.4% in May

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKYGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nihon Kohden Price Performance

OTCMKTS NHNKY opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of -0.13. Nihon Kohden has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $14.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

