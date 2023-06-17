Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Xometry by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 22.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.