Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Sells 3,244 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pegasystems stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $53.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEGA. StockNews.com began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 55.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

