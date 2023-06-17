Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) versus bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Financial Analysis

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosus has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Prosus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost NV/SA 5.45% 24.52% 5.77% Prosus N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.0% of Prosus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Prosus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost NV/SA $5.13 billion 0.16 $296.72 million $1.30 3.25 Prosus $6.87 billion 34.56 $18.73 billion N/A N/A

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than bpost NV/SA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for bpost NV/SA and Prosus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost NV/SA 1 3 0 0 1.75 Prosus 0 1 4 0 2.80

bpost NV/SA presently has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 72.91%. Prosus has a consensus target price of $85.85, indicating a potential upside of 467.42%. Given Prosus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prosus is more favorable than bpost NV/SA.

Summary

Prosus beats bpost NV/SA on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products. It also sells banking and insurance products under an agency agreement. The P&L segment focuses on the worldwide mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics solutions including fulfillment, handling, delivery, and return management. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. is a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

