Katie Seitz Evans Sells 11,098 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 11,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $149,046.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,450 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $81,056.00.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Magnite by 32,940.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 349,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 348,842 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 192,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 9,583.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 1,244,049 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.