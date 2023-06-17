Timothy Stonehocker Sells 50,000 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52.

On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $9,833.01.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,081 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $6,100.38.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $724.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $5,520,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,461,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.