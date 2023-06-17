Timothy Stonehocker Sells 50,000 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52.
  • On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $9,833.01.
  • On Tuesday, March 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,081 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $6,100.38.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $724.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $5,520,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,461,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

