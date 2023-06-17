Timothy Stonehocker Sells 50,000 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52.
- On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $9,833.01.
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,081 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $6,100.38.
SoundHound AI Stock Performance
Shares of SOUN stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $724.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $5,520,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,461,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
