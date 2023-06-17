Vincent Geraci Sells 7,200 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $170,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.00. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.82 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 32.98% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UNTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.