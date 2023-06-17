China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in May

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,274,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 10,041,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,009.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

China Minsheng Banking stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39. China Minsheng Banking has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.43.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.