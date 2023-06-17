Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) & PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Head-To-Head Review

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Home Capital Group and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Home Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $98.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 16,336.9%. Home Capital Group pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Capital Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Home Capital Group and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Home Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.45%. Given Home Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Home Capital Group is more favorable than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Capital Group and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A $4.06 8.07 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A $652.56 0.00

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Home Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Capital Group beats PT Bank Central Asia Tbk on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products. The company was founded on August 10, 1955 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

