Reviewing Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) and St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) and St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanlam and St. James’ Place’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanlam N/A N/A N/A C$9.06 0.74 St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A $0.28 49.38

Sanlam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than St. James’s Place, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanlam 0 1 0 0 2.00 St. James’s Place 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sanlam and St. James’s Place, as provided by MarketBeat.

Given St. James’ Place’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe St. James’s Place is more favorable than Sanlam.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sanlam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of St. James’s Place shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sanlam and St. James’ Place’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanlam N/A N/A N/A St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sanlam pays an annual dividend of C$0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. St. James’s Place pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sanlam pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. St. James’s Place pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sanlam is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

St. James’s Place beats Sanlam on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Ltd. engages in the provision of financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. Its solutions include individual, group and short-term insurance, personal financial services such as estate planning, trusts, wills, personal loans, health management, savings and linked products. The company operates through five clusters: Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments, Santam and Corporate and Other. It also offers business fitness assessment and insurance investment management, asset management, employee benefits, risk management, and capital market activities. The company was founded on June 8, 1918 and is headquartered in Bellville, South Africa.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

