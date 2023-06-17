Trust Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Natixis lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 40,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

