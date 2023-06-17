Trust Investment Advisors Has $246,000 Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

