Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1,291.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 573,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,636 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $35,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

