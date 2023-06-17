Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $284,000 Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHC opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

