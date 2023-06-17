4,944 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,447,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,677,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $78.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSGX shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

