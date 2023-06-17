Trust Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 7,213 Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,213 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Model N by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Model N by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Model N by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Model N by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Model N had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $358,590.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,709 shares of company stock worth $1,015,219 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MODN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

