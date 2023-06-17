Trust Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,752 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

