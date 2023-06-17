Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $350,000 Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,731,000 after buying an additional 312,187 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on REXR shares. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of REXR opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

