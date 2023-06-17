Trust Investment Advisors Acquires New Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,771 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,530,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $184.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $98.92 and a one year high of $185.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.08.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

