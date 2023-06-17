Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $277,000 Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fox Factory Stock Down 0.2 %
Fox Factory stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20.
Insider Activity at Fox Factory
In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
