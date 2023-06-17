Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $277,000 Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

