Trust Investment Advisors Takes $258,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. American Trust raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $202.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.01 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,962,814.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $62,962,814.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and sold 99,825 shares worth $21,559,620. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

