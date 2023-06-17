Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $39,656,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 190.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.86.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $799.29 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $373.15 and a 1 year high of $815.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $749.25 and a 200-day moving average of $684.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.