Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $240,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $887,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $91.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

