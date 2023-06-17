Trust Investment Advisors Invests $392,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,857 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

