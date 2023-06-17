Trust Investment Advisors Acquires New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ELV opened at $443.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.87 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.60 and its 200 day moving average is $478.86.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.