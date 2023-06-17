Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $338,000 Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after buying an additional 522,707 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,669,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,363,000 after buying an additional 197,906 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,745,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,843,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,464,000 after buying an additional 123,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $27.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. UGI Co. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $43.75.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

