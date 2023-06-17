4,674 Shares in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AAON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in AAON by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AAON by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON opened at $95.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.81. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $104.32.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

