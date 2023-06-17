4,142 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

