Trust Investment Advisors Buys New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

