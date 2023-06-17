Trust Investment Advisors Takes $370,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.26 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

