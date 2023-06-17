Trust Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 6,328 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,135 shares of company stock valued at $376,256. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of GBCI stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $59.70.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.
Glacier Bancorp Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
