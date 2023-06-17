Trust Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 6,328 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,066.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,135 shares of company stock valued at $376,256. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

