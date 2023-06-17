Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $315,000 Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $325,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,152. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.