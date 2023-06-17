1,105 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,739,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,116,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

